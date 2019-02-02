Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 73,955,888 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,618,545,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $794,719,000 after buying an additional 1,343,228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,797,103 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,450,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,195,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $324,436,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,496,061 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,329,000 after buying an additional 1,837,517 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $50,244.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,798.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

