Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern National Banc. of Virginia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, insider Marie Taylor Leibson bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,077 shares of company stock worth $273,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

