Sophos Group (SPHHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sophos Group plc provides cloud-enabled end user and network security solutions. The Company offers protection against viruses, known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions, unwanted applications, spam, policy abuse and data leakage. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance and banking industries as well as governments. The company operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Sophos Group plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sophos Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of SPHHF stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Sophos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

