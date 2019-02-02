Sonos (SONO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $17,644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $17,662,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

