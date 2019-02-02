SocialCoin (SOCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $786.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 40% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,207.00 and $786.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001532 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000329 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,275 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,275 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

