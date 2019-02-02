Social Lending Token (SLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Social Lending Token (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Social Lending Token token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and CoinBene. Social Lending Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $5,843.00 worth of Social Lending Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Social Lending Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.01863104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00195507 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00205343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00443632 BTC.

Social Lending Token Token Profile

Social Lending Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Social Lending Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Social Lending Token’s official website is sociallending.io . Social Lending Token’s official Twitter account is @Smartlands

Buying and Selling Social Lending Token

Social Lending Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Lending Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Lending Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Lending Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

