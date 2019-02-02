Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,384 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 152.3% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,384 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/smith-salley-associates-purchases-1384-shares-of-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.