Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.89. 4,026,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,484. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Skechers USA has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.