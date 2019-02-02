Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
