Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $179.21 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

