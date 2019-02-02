Silgan (SLGN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silgan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 504,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,341. Silgan has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $620,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $470,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 361,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.