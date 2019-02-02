Signition LP Purchases Shares of 10,100 FGL Holdings (FG)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FG. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on FGL in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FGL from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

FG opened at $7.79 on Friday. FGL Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. FGL had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

