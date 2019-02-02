Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 554 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,324,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,043,000 after buying an additional 1,616,358 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,954,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,400,000 after buying an additional 1,054,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,112,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,880,000 after buying an additional 179,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,776,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after buying an additional 356,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,254,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 197,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. 317,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,328. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/signet-investment-advisory-group-inc-purchases-shares-of-554-goldman-sachs-activebeta-u-s-large-cap-equity-etf-gslc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.