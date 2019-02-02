Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $56,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. 1,460,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,886. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
