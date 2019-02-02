Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Gartner Inc (IT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1,662.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $260,130.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,693.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $202,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,226 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,489. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $161.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

