Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $118,000 in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Stock

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,420,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 121,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,860 shares in the company, valued at $297,579.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $63,775. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.94. 27,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

