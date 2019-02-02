Siemens (SIE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cfra set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.00 ($140.70).

SIE stock opened at €95.62 ($111.19) on Wednesday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

