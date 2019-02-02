Short Interest in Vereit Inc (VER) Decreases By 8.8%

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,113,888 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 38,491,786 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,047,469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,074,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Vereit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,362,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,456,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth about $19,700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,767,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $8.02 on Friday. Vereit has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $289.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VER. ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vereit in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Vereit Inc (VER) Decreases By 8.8%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/short-interest-in-vereit-inc-ver-decreases-by-8-8.html.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.1 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 93.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.