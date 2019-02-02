Short Interest in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Drops By 17.0%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,511,673 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 105,379,570 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,932,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $30.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

