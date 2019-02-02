Short Interest in Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Increases By 42.5%

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,975 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 738,999 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,658.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,097,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,678,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 193,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $34.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

