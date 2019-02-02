Short Interest in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) Increases By 23.8%

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,162,338 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 16,291,326 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,870,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $78.74 and a 1-year high of $96.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,974,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,930,000 after buying an additional 1,714,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,691,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,837,000 after buying an additional 1,409,812 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,887,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,323,000 after buying an additional 609,644 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,770,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,203,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,996,000 after buying an additional 649,204 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

