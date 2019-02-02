Short Interest in DXC Technology Co (DXC) Increases By 55.5%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,173,620 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 4,612,722 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,925.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on DXC Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

