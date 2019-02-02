Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Shire were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,338,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Shire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,032,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shire by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,173,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,782,000 after buying an additional 462,543 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shire by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 996,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,545,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shire by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,168,000 after buying an additional 141,420 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHPG opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SHPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price target on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

