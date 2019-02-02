Shield Therapeutics (STX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

LON STX opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. Shield Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.