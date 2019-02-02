Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2019 guidance to $20.40-21.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $20.40-$21.40 EPS.

SHW stock opened at $417.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $467.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $465.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.67.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

