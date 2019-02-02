Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Up 21.5% This Week

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Shadow Token has a market cap of $177,559.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.01862565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00196780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00205171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00446582 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

