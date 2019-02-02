ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

ServiceNow stock opened at $221.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,294.23, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.43. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $137.60 and a 12-month high of $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $6,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,584,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $355,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,068,921. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $1,440,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 48,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

