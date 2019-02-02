Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,372,000 after buying an additional 105,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,788,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

