Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 10th. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seattle Genetics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -87.53 and a beta of 2.04. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

In other news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $440,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $1,324,328.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,611 shares of company stock worth $5,080,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 500.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

