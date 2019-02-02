Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STX stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 13,660 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $580,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 365,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,519,295 shares of company stock worth $62,991,691 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

