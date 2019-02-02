Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 375.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,852,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $16,244,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $227,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,519,295 shares of company stock valued at $62,991,691. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

