Seacor (CKH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CKH. TheStreet cut Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

CKH stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Seacor has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $769.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,581,372.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,740,508.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Seacor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Seacor by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

