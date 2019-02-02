SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCYX. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 6,235,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,357. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 8,592.97% and a negative return on equity of 102.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 66,193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 68,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.