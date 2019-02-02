Scotiabank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cascades (CADNF)

Scotiabank reissued their buy rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities downgraded Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Cascades stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Cascades has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.89.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

