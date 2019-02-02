S&CO Inc. Trims Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 13.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,141,000 after buying an additional 1,832,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after buying an additional 1,391,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after buying an additional 2,119,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after buying an additional 2,748,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 9.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,133,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,385,000 after buying an additional 598,631 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

