Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,890 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183,400.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

WARNING: “Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/schwab-international-equity-etf-schf-shares-sold-by-hanson-doremus-investment-management.html.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.