Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $52.89 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $53.31.
