Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SCHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 57,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.79. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Scholastic’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.