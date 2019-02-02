Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $91,000 Position in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 55.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,166.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory M. Freiwald bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,464.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 433,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 4.50%.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

