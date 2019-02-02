Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 20,450 CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,928,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CBIZ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,085,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 44,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $880,640.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 54,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,094,186.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 319,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.

