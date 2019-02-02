Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $1.58 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,250. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.1286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

