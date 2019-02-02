Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. equinet set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.39 ($12.08).

SHA opened at €7.87 ($9.15) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

