SCANA Co. (SCG) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SCANA were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SCANA alerts:

SCG opened at $47.78 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCG shares. ValuEngine cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCANA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/scana-co-scg-position-reduced-by-ifp-advisors-inc.html.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.