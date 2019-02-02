SCANA Co. (SCG) Holdings Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,884 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $42,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in SCANA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SCANA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

SCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCANA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE SCG opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. SCANA Co. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

