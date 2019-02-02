Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after purchasing an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,028,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,928,000 after purchasing an additional 576,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.65.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

