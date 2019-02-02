Sarepta Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $8,464,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

