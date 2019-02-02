Sandler O’Neill Begins Coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 82.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

