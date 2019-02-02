Salem Media Group (SALM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial raised Salem Media Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

SALM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.70. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Salem Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 387,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 262,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.