Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $38.45 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 257,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 58,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

