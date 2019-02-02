Royal Mail (RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 238 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 238 ($3.11) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 428 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Royal Mail to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 552 ($7.21) to GBX 379 ($4.95) in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Royal Mail to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 485 ($6.34)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 362.13 ($4.73).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £435,000 ($568,404.55). Insiders have purchased a total of 412,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,266,000 in the last ninety days.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

