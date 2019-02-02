Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $7.84 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 232,284 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.0% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 237,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in IHS Markit by 9.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 95,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in IHS Markit by 4.1% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 144,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $51.77 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

In related news, Director James A. Rosenthal purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,078.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-takes-7-84-million-position-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.